French Giant, Paris Saint-Germain has been named French Champion for the third time in a row following the cancellation of Ligue 1.

It would be recalled that the Ligue 1 was cancelled some days ago after French Prime Minister, Edouard Philippe revealed that no sporting events will be held in the country until September at the earliest.

PSG have now been crowned champion, their third in a row after the French League (LFP) on Thursday had a meeting.

PSG had a 12-point lead over second-placed Olympique de Marseille when the season was suspended as part of French government’s measures to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus last month.

The LFP also crowned Lorient as Ligue 2 champions.

HOT NOW