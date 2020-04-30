A Nigerian video vixen Love-Divine (LD) popularly known as Kodak Picture was electrocuted last night in Clarence Peter’s Omole residence and the news came as a saddening shock to many Nigerians who have watched the energetic dancer grace their TV screens.

Kodak who was very active on social media hitherto her death was working on a project with popular director Clarance Peter, son of veteran Nollywood actress Clarence Chukwura, The energetic dancer shared series of BTS videos last night from the music video shoot she was set to feature in and earlier that day, she treated her fans with a teasing video of herself dancing to one of the defunct Psquare’s monster hit track, Bizzy Body.

READ ALSO: Rapper Olamide mourns the death of dancer and video vixen, Kodak

Watch the last moments of the late dancer below:

HOT NOW