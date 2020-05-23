Former Nigerian Senator now actor cum singer, Dino Melaye has taken to social media to say that the country is “in trouble” as there are a lot of people waiting to steal public funds.

He wrote on Instagram;

“In Nigeria, the population of people waiting to steal is higher than the population of people currently stealing. We are in trouble.”

Dino Melaye is a Nigerian politician from Kogi state, he was a member of the 8th Nigerian National Assembly, where he represented Kogi West Senatorial district.

He is a member of the People’s Democratic Party PDP but lost to Adeyemi Smart of the All Progressive Congress APC during the 2019 senatorial election.

Melaye recent spoke about how political leaders have failed the country, we have failed Nigerians – Dino Melaye condemns all past and present political office holders including himself.

