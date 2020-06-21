Nigerian politician, Femi Fani Kayode has promised to sponsor a boy to his university level with an additional N250,000 in cash.

FFK revealed this through his Twitter account @realFFK after watching the boy’s emotional video praising the God in Igbo dialect with a melodious voice.

He was moved to help the boy and this makes him asked for the boy’s contact information on Twitter.

“Again listen to him here. I simply cannot believe that this young boy has such an extraordinary voice and that he is singing such beautiful songs of praise to the Lord. Does anyone know his name and can anyone trace him? He is singing in Igbo so I assume he is in the southeast” “…Once I can confirm his identity and reach his family I will send 250,000 to him and pay for his school fees right up until university level. I urge others to help him too. This talented, gifted, and blessed child should NOT be hawking and selling things in the streets. I wish I knew what state he comes from and who his Governor is. Such talent must not be wasted. For the first time in days, I have something to smile and be happy about. Despite his circumstances, this boy is still praising God in such a beautiful way. He has brought tears of joy to my eyes. The Lord is faithful and He will never abandon or forsake this little boy that sings songs of praises to him”

Watch the video below;

HOT NOW