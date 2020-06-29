According to the latest reports, the Federal Government has approved the reopening of schools for students of graduating classes.

This comes as schools all over the country have been closed since March as part of the move to stop the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID).

However, chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, in a latest announcement on Monday, June 29 disclosed that the president has approved the committee’s recommendation that students of graduating classes (Primary 6, JSS 3, and SS 3) resume in preparation for examinations.

Other classes remain closed for further evaluation with schools, including tertiary institutions, encouraged to continue with e-learning and visual teaching.

Also the FG has lifted the ban on interstate movement that has been in place nationwide since the beginning of May.

However, drivers have been directed to only fill 50% capacity of their vehicles during travels.

Movement across state boundaries are allowed only outside of curfew hours of 10 pm to 4 am, according to Mustapha.

Domestic aviation service will also resume as soon as “practicable in line with existing international and local guidelines on COVID-19” according to the new measures announced on Monday.

Parks, gyms, cinemas, event centres and night clubs remain closed, according the PTF’s national coordinator, Sani Aliyu.

HOT NOW