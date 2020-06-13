A video making the rounds on Social media shows the moment a white man was speaking the Yoruba Language fluently.

In the video, a Nigerian woman could be seen trying to engage the man who seems quite elated to have found someone to communicate in the language he learnt many years ago when he was in Nigeria.

According to the yet-to-identified man, he was a lecturer in an unspecified university at Kwara State’s capital, Ilorin where he spent many years in the country.

He described his time at Ilorin as a moment he relishes alot and salivated at the mention of Yoruba delicacies that were mentioned by the woman. Amala and Egusi was his favourite.

Watch the video below:

