The Ogun state police have arrested a huge number of suspected cultists in connection to the popular 7/7 anniversary.
No fewer than 50 suspected cultists have been arrested by the police
It will be recalled that the police, on Sunday, raised an alarm over plans by a cult group to unleash terror in Ogun in commemoration of the said 7/7, which was slated for Tuesday.
To forestall breakdown of law and order, police said they swung into action and got the suspected cultists arrested.
The suspects were paraded at the Ogun State Police Headquarters, Eleweran, Abeokuta on Thursday.
The suspects are members of the Aiye and Eiye confraternities.
Police said they were apprehended while planning to unleash terror in the state, by attacking unsuspecting members of the public to mark their yearly 7/7 anniversary.
Parading the suspects, the State Commissioner of Police, Kenneth Ebrimson, said the suspects were arrested at different locations of the state, in Ifo, Ijebu-Ode Ogijo, Abeokuta, Ijoko-Ota among others.
