A video making the rounds on social media has shown the moment Nigerians stumbled on themselves while trying to pick money thrown by Nigerian singer, Burna Boy.

The award-winning singer who was passing alongside his escorts and security guards brought down his car glass and threw money at the crowd.

His action caused the people around to push themselves as they tried to secure their own portion of the money which was given by the odogwu himself.

While picking the money, they all showered praises on the singer and chanted his name “Burna Burna BurnaBoy!”.

Watch the video below;

