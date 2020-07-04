The fifth season of the very popular reality TV show, Big Brother Naija, is set to launch on Sunday, July 19, 2020 on DStv 198 and GOtv 29.

Following the success of the previous seasons, BBNaija Pepper Dem, season five promises to be bigger, better, and more explosive.

While the new season will experience some changes due to the peculiar circumstances in 2020, none of the excitement and entertainment of the show will be lost.

The sweep of the COVID-19 pandemic throughout the world required that the auditions for the show this year be virtual. In previous seasons, hall and auditioning centers across the country were usually packed full of young Nigerians vying for a shot at success at the BBNaija audition.

The organizers this year received over 30,000 entries from youths across Nigeria. While they are yet to reveal the number of housemates the BBNaija house will be seeing this year, there’s already a lot of excitement around who makes it. In 2019, the show had a total of 26 housemates.

Chief Customer Officer, MultiChoice Nigeria, Martin Mabutho said MultiChoice is committed to creating “a show that is COVID-19 free”, so they are taking extra precautions in line with the NCDC guidelines to ensure housemates’ safety.

Selected participants and potential housemates are already in lockdown and are quarantined individually ahead of launch and will not be in contact anyone before entering the BBNaija House.

In an online press briefing with media partners, the Chief Customer Officer revealed that the BBNaija prize money this year will be “the highest ever in the history of the show”, expectations are high as to what the winner of the reality show stands to win this year, the amount will be revealed in good time before the launch. The winner of the last season of the show in 2019, Mercy Eke, went home with the 30 million naira prize money.

The organizers have also promised that there will be “new elements for DStv and GOtv subscribers” this year and an even higher level of audience engagement in the show.

There’s a lot of excitement and anticipation for the new season of BBNaija despite COVID-19.

According to Martin, BBNaija will continue this year as a “show of our dedication to providing quality entertainment and value for our audience, while exporting Nigerian culture to the world.”

