Former BBNaija housemate, Mike Edwards today July 11 clocked 30.

He took to his social media handle to drop some hot photos of himself and has been receiving congratulatory messages from his fans, who have flooded his page.

Mike was born on the 11th of July, 1990, he is from Lagos Lagos but based in

Mike Edwards is a husband, CEO and athlete.

He owns the first Black-owned cigar line in the United Kingdom and he’s also a professional athlete. The lowest point in his life was when he was banned from representing Nigeria at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

He’d still come to the Big Brother Naija House even if he had a million dollars because he never backs down from a challenge.

