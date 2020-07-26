Veteran singer and songwriter Naeto C and his adorable wife Nicole Chikwe have taken to their respective social media platforms to celebrate their daughter’s birthday.

Naeto C’s first child, Adarema clocked six today, July 26 and the award winning singer and his wife who could not hide how much he love and adore her celebrated the new milestone in a grand style.

Naeto C and his wife Nicole Chikwe who currently boast of three kids took to their respective social media platforms to share an adorable family picture as they were all smiles.

See the pictures below:

