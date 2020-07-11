One of the suspects on April 5, 2018, Offa bank robbery, Azeez Salawu, yesterday told the court in Ilorin, Kwara state, how six suspects were killed in his presence by the policemen in Abuja.

Salawu also told the State High Court in Ilorin, the capital of Kwara state that the police extracted confessional statement from him by threatening his life.

He gave graphic details of how he was being tortured in “Generator house” at police headquarters in Abuja with tyre hung on his neck and his two hands tied to the back, and his body was hung within two main planks amid heavy beating before they shot dead six persons in his presence.

All the accused; Ayoade Akinnibosun, Ibikunle Ogunleye, Adeola Abraham, Salahudeen Azeez, and Niyi Ogundiran were present in court yesterday.

Salawu who denied the statement credited to him said that the policemen interrogating him did that purposely to coerce him to admit his alleged participation in the bank robbery attacks in Offa, where 18 people, including policemen, were reportedly killed.

This is even as defense counsel, Mathias Emeribe, prayed the court to order the exhumation of the corpse of a principal suspect in the robbery, Michael Adikwu, who allegedly died in police custody in Abuja in order to confirm the cause of his death.

This, he said, is necessary to determine whether the cause of Adikwu’s death is natural or otherwise.

He said that attempts by the prosecution to impress it on the court that there are only five suspects in the case amount to suppression of facts.

Emeribe recalled that when the case first came up in October 2018, six suspects were listed on the charge sheet, including Michael Adikwu, who the police later claimed to have died in their custody.

"Suppression of fact is a fundamental issue in criminal law that should not be swept under carpet" He

They shot dead the five persons in my presence. They also shot Akinnibosun, Adeola, and Ogunleye on the legs in my presence. They threatened to kill me but I started begging that I didn’t do anything wrong.