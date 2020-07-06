Another social drama as the former BBNaija housemate, Ike went aggressive on a fan on Twitter for saying his babe, Mercy Eke is not fine. This happened when Ike shared a picture he took with another girl who according to the fan is more beautiful. Ike did not appreciate this negative comment from the lady identified as @Bisco1927 on twitter.

According to @Bisco1927, the lady beside Ike in the picture is finer than his lover, Mercy Eke. Ike who did not find the comment funny at all replied saying “You dey craze”.

See their conversations below;

