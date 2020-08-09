TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Nollywood Actress, Bimbo Afolayan gets a Multi-million Naira Lexus SUV as a birthday from her Filmmaker husband

By Habeeb Bello
bimbo-afolayan
Movie Director and Nollywood Film Maker, Okiki Afolayan, has celebrated his wife, Actress Bimbo Afolayan’s birthday in a big way as gets her a brand new Lexus SUV.

bimbo afolayan and husband

The Actress clocks a new age today, 9th August and her hubby decided to go all out for her as he gave her a gift of a brand new Lexus Sports Utility Vehicle.

 

He took to his Instagram page to share photos of the whip and captioned it

MY GIRL ON A BRAND NEW EVERYTHING!

STILL YOUR DAY IFEMI @bimboafolayan

Congratulations

See the post:

 

