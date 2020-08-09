Nollywood Actress, Bimbo Afolayan gets a Multi-million Naira Lexus SUV as a birthday from her Filmmaker husband

Movie Director and Nollywood Film Maker, Okiki Afolayan, has celebrated his wife, Actress Bimbo Afolayan’s birthday in a big way as gets her a brand new Lexus SUV.

The Actress clocks a new age today, 9th August and her hubby decided to go all out for her as he gave her a gift of a brand new Lexus Sports Utility Vehicle.

He took to his Instagram page to share photos of the whip and captioned it

MY GIRL ON A BRAND NEW EVERYTHING! STILL YOUR DAY IFEMI @bimboafolayan Congratulations

See the post: