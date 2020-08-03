TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


2018 BBNaija Housemate, Rico Swavey reveals how he helped Nengi to be selected for BBNaija

Big Brother Naija 2020
By Habeeb Bello
rico-nengi
Big Brother Naija 2018 star, Rico Swavey has shared an insight on how he helped this year’s contestant, Nengi get into the BBNaija house.

According to Rico, Nengi sent him a DM in 2018, ended, and asked for his help with regards to auditioning for BBNaija.

He also said that ever since that DM, he mentored Nengi and he’s happy that although she did not make it into the house in 2019, she successfully got picked in 2020.

His tweet reads ;

“In 2018 a fan sent me a DM on Instagram telling me she will like to audition for #BBNaija “Since then I have been mentoring her .. “She tried in 2019 but wasn’t picked. “This year she succeeded…. I’m going to support her till the end. That fan is NENGI.”

