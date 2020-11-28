Man who is unable to leave his cheating girlfriend cries out, reveals what he has gone through

A Nigerian man has taken to popular forum, Nairaland to seek help on how to leave his cheating girlfriend.

He disclosed he has read various books that could help him be an alpha male but he still finds it hard to leave her.

He wrote,

“Please advice needed ..

I find it hard to leave my cheating girlfriend, upon say na me dey spend o … wen we quarrel na me go still beg, upon say no be me Bleep up .

I’ve read books on red pills and tried being an alpha Male all to no avail, this has bin going on for like 3 years now ..

Advise me on this simping, real niggars in the house . Just want to get my life back to normal.”