‘Mummy calm down’ boy to make movie debut in Kunle Afolayan’s new project

Popular ”Mummy calm down’ boy, Oreofeoluwa Lawal whose video went viral online some months back is set to make his movie debut in Kunle Afolayan’s new project.
Kunle made this announcement in a recent Instagram post on Monday, he however didn’t reveal the title of the movie.
See also:Two years after her marriage, OAP, Gbemi Olateru is finally expecting her first child
He wrote; “Another KAP Magic Loading! Guess What We Are Working On?
This time last year, we started the preproduction of #Citationthemovie, and now we’re about to embark on an extraordinary journey with a group of new faces that we’ve never worked with before.
We have the singer/songwriter Eniola Akinbo popularly known as Niyola, Ijeoma Agu, Deyemi Okanlawon, Kelvin Ikeduba, ex-big brother housemate; Offiong Anthony popularly known as Thin tall Tony, Eniola Badmus, Chioma Chukwuka Akpotha, Olusegun Akinremi, Joke Muyiwa, Omotunde Adebowale, Kunle Idowu famously known as Frank Donga, Bala Bello, and a cute face that went viral for the catch phrase “mummy please be calming down”; Oreofe Lawal.”
TRENDING
LATEST UPDATES