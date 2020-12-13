TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


“You ‘ll marry next year’- The moment Pst. Adeboye prayed for single men of marriageable age who are wasting time(video)

Pastor Adeboye buys new helicopter (Photo)

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God RCCG, Pastor EA Adeboye, has prophesied that all single men of marriageable age will get married next year.

The respected man of God said this while speaking on Saturday morning, December 12 during the Church’s annual Holy Ghost Congress held at the RCCG International Headquarters along the Lagos-Ibadan express way.

In the viral video making round on social media, he decreed that all single men will get married next year.

He said;

“All you boys, who are of marriageable age and you are wasting time, I decree you will marry next year.”

In another report, pastor Adeboye also prophesied  that the Nigerian Naira will become powerful again.

See also:Naira will be powerful again – Pastor Adeboye

Watch video below;

