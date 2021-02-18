Celebrity couple, Funke Akindele, JJC Skillz continue vacation in Turkey (Photo)

Valentine’s day may be over, however, some couples continue to celebrate love after the lovers day.

The same can be said of Nollywood star actress, Funke Akindele and her husband, film director and rapper JJC Skillz.

The celebrity couple are still enjoying their couple vacation in Turkey.

This comes as they took to social media to share a recent picture of them looking cosy.

Funke Akindele who shared the photo captioned it as;

”I no even fit recognize us  #maskup #booandi❤️ #turkeytrip #istanbulliving @jjcskillz”

Funke Akindele’s latest movie, Omo Ghetto remains the highest-grossing Nollywood movie of all time, beating Ebonylife’s The Wedding Party.