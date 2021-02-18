TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Nigerians react to Rosy Meurer and Churchill’s birthday…

High school student allegedly tries to shoot teacher for cutting…

Pastor Essa Ogorry who refused to wed couple for arriving late is…

Tonto Dikeh surprises her son, King Andre by gifting him a real…

(Video) Toyin Abraham pays Mercy Johnson a visit at her home,…

Watch as Tonto Dikeh speaks on her ex-husband, Olakunle…

Popular blogger calls out Mide Martins for allegedly abandoning…

‘The young man is made for life’ – Reactions as…

BBNaija’s Vee meets her idol, Naomi Campbell(Video) |

Celebrity couple, Funke Akindele, JJC Skillz continue vacation in Turkey (Photo)

Nollywood
By Olumide
Funke Akindele spent the night at Panti Station, JJC Skillz turns himself in

Valentine’s day may be over, however, some couples continue to celebrate love after the lovers day.

The same can be said of Nollywood star actress, Funke Akindele and her husband, film director and rapper JJC Skillz.

The celebrity couple are still enjoying their couple vacation in Turkey.

READ ALSO

Best Vacuum cleaners 2019

Nigerians react as Funke Akindele and her husband give birth…

This comes as they took to social media to share a recent picture of them looking cosy. 

See also: Namaste Wahala: Lady shares adorable throwback photos of her Nigerian Dad and Indian Mom

Funke Akindele who shared the photo captioned it as;

”I no even fit recognize us  #maskup #booandi❤️ #turkeytrip #istanbulliving @jjcskillz”

Funke Akindele’s latest movie, Omo Ghetto remains the highest-grossing Nollywood movie of all time, beating Ebonylife’s The Wedding Party.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Nigerians react to Rosy Meurer and Churchill’s birthday message to Tonto…

High school student allegedly tries to shoot teacher for cutting her dyed hair…

Pastor Essa Ogorry who refused to wed couple for arriving late is dead

Tonto Dikeh surprises her son, King Andre by gifting him a real…

(Video) Toyin Abraham pays Mercy Johnson a visit at her home, reveals the…

Watch as Tonto Dikeh speaks on her ex-husband, Olakunle Churchill’s…

Popular blogger calls out Mide Martins for allegedly abandoning the last child…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Celebrity couple, Funke Akindele, JJC Skillz continue vacation in Turkey (Photo)

(Photos) Billionaire, E-money gives out multi-million naira cars to celebrate…

Actor, Charles Inojie joins #BeLikeNgoziChallenge (Photo)

Veteran actress, Mama Rainbow hints on Lateef Adedimeji wedding

Life Don Dey Balance – Nigerians React As Americans Queue Up To Fetch…

Veteran actress, Patience Ozokwor shares her story to Nollywood with an epic…

Nigerian Army Reportedly Launch airstrike In Orlu in Fresh Search Of…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More