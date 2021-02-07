TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Alleged ritualists drop naked Lady with injuries by the roadside…

Lupita Nyong’o participates in Wizkid’s Joro…

Heartbreaking Video Of The Late Ijeoma’s Mother Crying and…

‘What a wicked world’ – Timi Dakolo laments…

‘Why i avoid female fans’ – Nollywood actor,…

I Was Called Barren For 6 Years But God “Embarrassed”…

Tiwa Savage’s Alleged Lover, Obama DMW Pens Heartfelt Message to…

Chioma melts hearts as she shares lovely photos of herself and…

Davido gifts little girl 500k for making a saxophone version of…

You mustn’t have a man, but you need one — Actress Anita Joseph to women

Nollywood
By Olumide
Anita-Joseph-

Popular Nollywood actress, Anita Joseph has spoken about the importance of a man to a woman.

She made this known while addressing women, who are fond of saying that they do not need men in their lives.

See also: As a girl, you suppose dey fear brokeness pass break up – Davido’s baby mama, Sophia Momodu

READ ALSO

Still looking ageless – Veteran actress Omotola…

“When a woman acquires a car, Jobless fools tag it…

Sharing a photo of herself, the movie actress wrote;

“look at some women that say eh “I don’t need a man, I don’t need a Man”What do you need biko

a woman hiaa                         Loneliness is bad ezigbo oyi ugulu Tuoyi

Iwota ije

Don’t get me wrong oh you mustn’t have a man but you need a man 

I pray your Man finds you                    a good Man”

See her post below;

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Alleged ritualists drop naked Lady with injuries by the roadside in Lagos…

Lupita Nyong’o participates in Wizkid’s Joro Challenge (Video)

Heartbreaking Video Of The Late Ijeoma’s Mother Crying and Cursing siblings who…

‘What a wicked world’ – Timi Dakolo laments bitterly after his…

‘Why i avoid female fans’ – Nollywood actor, Zubby Michael

I Was Called Barren For 6 Years But God “Embarrassed” me with 5 Kids…

Tiwa Savage’s Alleged Lover, Obama DMW Pens Heartfelt Message to His One And…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

You mustn’t have a man, but you need one — Actress Anita Joseph to women

As a girl, you suppose dey fear brokeness pass break up – Davido’s baby…

Still looking ageless – Veteran actress Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde celebrates…

“You poisoned my food & bathing water” Duncan Mighty calls out…

“When a woman acquires a car, Jobless fools tag it man” – Destiny…

Chioma melts hearts as she shares lovely photos of herself and Ifeanyi

‘I paused 10 years of my life give my son a proper home training’…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More