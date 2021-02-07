You mustn’t have a man, but you need one — Actress Anita Joseph to women

Popular Nollywood actress, Anita Joseph has spoken about the importance of a man to a woman.
She made this known while addressing women, who are fond of saying that they do not need men in their lives.
See also: As a girl, you suppose dey fear brokeness pass break up – Davido’s baby mama, Sophia Momodu
Sharing a photo of herself, the movie actress wrote;
“look at some women that say eh “I don’t need a man, I don’t need a Man”What do you need biko
a woman hiaa Loneliness is bad ezigbo oyi ugulu Tuoyi
Iwota ije
Don’t get me wrong oh you mustn’t have a man but you need a man
I pray your Man finds you a good Man”
See her post below;
TRENDING
LATEST UPDATES