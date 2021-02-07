You mustn’t have a man, but you need one — Actress Anita Joseph to women

Popular Nollywood actress, Anita Joseph has spoken about the importance of a man to a woman.

She made this known while addressing women, who are fond of saying that they do not need men in their lives.

Sharing a photo of herself, the movie actress wrote;

“look at some women that say eh “I don’t need a man, I don’t need a Man”What do you need biko

a woman hiaa Loneliness is bad ezigbo oyi ugulu Tuoyi

Iwota ije

Don’t get me wrong oh you mustn’t have a man but you need a man

I pray your Man finds you a good Man”

See her post below;