Thieves fall asleep moments after stealing from old woman’s house (Video)

It’s not every day that a burglar is apprehended after entering into a home and stealing valuables.

Two thieves in South Africa met an unfavorable end after falling asleep during a night operation at an elderly woman’s home.

They were allegedly found sleeping outside the granny’s house in Hamanskraal, Pretoria, South Africa, only moments after robbing her.

The burglars are shown sleeping soundly while the home owner and neighbors gather in photos and videos circulating on social media.

It was discovered that they fell asleep as a result of a particular fortification enchantment known as muthi, which was given to them by the gods.

A South African Twitter user said;

”This muthi is called “Nyangomba” in my culture, even when doors are open the thieves can’t find way to go out, until they fall asleep. This muthi can make a thug to unmove when gets inside your yard.”

Watch video of the thieves sleeping below: