TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Wizkid’s baby mama, Shola reveals what her son, Bolu said…

Lady calls out husband two months into marriage, accuses him of…

Video of chrisland school girl threatening to expose friend who…

Thieves fall asleep moments after stealing from old woman’s house (Video)

Social Media drama
By Ezie Innocent

It’s not every day that a burglar is apprehended after entering into a home and stealing valuables.

Two thieves in South Africa met an unfavorable end after falling asleep during a night operation at an elderly woman’s home.

READ ALSO

Lady in tears as boyfriend of five years set to wed another…

Nigerian woman slams people mocking her for getting pregnant…

They were allegedly found sleeping outside the granny’s house in Hamanskraal, Pretoria, South Africa, only moments after robbing her.

The burglars are shown sleeping soundly while the home owner and neighbors gather in photos and videos circulating on social media.

It was discovered that they fell asleep as a result of a particular fortification enchantment known as muthi, which was given to them by the gods.

A South African Twitter user said;

”This muthi is called “Nyangomba” in my culture, even when doors are open the thieves can’t find way to go out, until they fall asleep. This muthi can make a thug to unmove when gets inside your yard.”

Watch video of the thieves sleeping below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Wizkid’s baby mama, Shola reveals what her son, Bolu said about case of…

Lady calls out husband two months into marriage, accuses him of deceiving her…

Video of chrisland school girl threatening to expose friend who she claims slept…

Influencer, Ovaioza arrested for allegedly defrauding Nigerians to the tune of…

“This is not her first or fifth time” – Tonto Dikeh speaks on…

Chrisland: “The boys confessed they drugged the girl, but the school is trying…

Actress Rita Dominic shows off dance moves during traditional wedding (Videos)

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Lady gets physical with bank officials, security men over N750k deducted from…

Comedian, Josh2Funny And Wife Expecting First Child (Photos)

Thieves fall asleep moments after stealing from old woman’s house (Video)

Chat and voice note evidence surface as Ashmusy gets dragged over alleged scam

“Don’t buy phone for any child who has not gone to the…

“Na me get my thing” – Nkechi Blessing Sunday speaks after…

Why I slept with my 10-year-old daughter – Man confesses

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More