Tonto Dikeh finally retrieves Hilux truck she gifted ex-lover, Kpokpogri (Video)

Tonto Dikeh, the controversial movie star, brags on social media about her might as she retrieves the brand new Hilux truck she bought for her ex-lover, Prince Kpokpogri.

Recall while the two were still on good terms, Tonto Dikeh surprised Kpokpogri with the car on his birthday?

Also, recall that Tonto Dikeh recently started another social media drama with Kpokpogri, the final result of which appears to be the recovery of the car she bought for him.

Sharing the video of the car, she wrote:

“I even took the fake key back, down to air fresheners!!

NA TO GO FIX SIREN THE DRIVE ROUND MY ESTATE WA WA WA WA WA WA AA AA WA WAW 🚨 🤣🚨🚨🚨🚨😂🚨🚨🤣🚨🚨🚨🚨😩🚨

🥴🥴🥴🥴🤣🤣🤣🥴🥴🥴🥴

.

Few more to go and the vawulence ends.

.

.

2022 birthday gift LEXUS 570 as them say we no fit buy am💃🏾🥂”

Watch below: