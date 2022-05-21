How man secured his son’s release after negotiating kidnappers’ N1m demand to N50k

A Nigerian man took to social media to recount what happened after his student friend was kidnapped in Rivers State.

The kidnappers, according to the narrator, demanded N1 million in ransom from his friend’s family. Surprisingly, his father was able to bargain the price down and eventually paid the kidnappers N50k to secure his release.

This, however, formed grounds for the abducted student to be mocked by his friends.

When he returned to school after gaining his freedom, friends made jest, saying he was not even worth a tangible amount.

The tweep wrote; ”A friend of mine got kidnapped in river state and his father paid 50k to have him released. The day he came back to school all the boys was laughing at him because he was worth ordinary 50k

They asked for 1million but he was released for 50k”

@_Doziem; I shouldn’t be laughing

@HEY_SMALLZ; His dad is master negotiator

@sdmb1212; I’m imagining how that negotiation would go. “I probably have to many children and he’s really my least favorite child. Tbh i might be better off trying again anyway so you can have him”

@_Doziem; Kidnapper: We have your son

Dad: Please I want him back how much do you need?

Kidnapper: Bring 50k

Me *yells*

@Leckarz1; Omo Na you guy kidnap himself o.