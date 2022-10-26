Nigerian couple relocate abroad with N20million contribution money

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Social Media drama
By Ezie Innocent

A Nigerian couple have allegedly moved to United Kingdom with people’s thrift contribution money.

They reportedly utilized the funds to book their travel, then vanished to the surprise of the thrift contributors

The duo has been proclaimed wanted by scam victims, who are requesting information from anyone in the UK who may know where they are.

A cybercitizen shared their photo online and wrote; ”Abeg if you jam dem for UK. They are wanted for running away with Ajo thrift of 20million. No peace for the weekend. Peoples hard earned money.”

Read comments from netizens below:

@Favone_; People will never learn.

@Miz_Gift; It’s like this is the trendy thing now, running away to UK with people’s ajo money

@zayinarb; It’s not just thrift, I’ve seen people call them out for scam too

@dammieololade; Den suppose flog everybody wey contribute that 20 Million.

@Fashiontee_; A friend of mine did her makeup o o no no say she be thief

@NdianefoD; So there is ajo of 20million 😂😂

