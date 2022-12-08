TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


How my bestfriend secretly gifted my boyfriend every item I wanted to buy for his birthday – Lady shares

Social Media drama
By Ezie Innocent

On TikTok, a young woman who goes by the handle humancentipeachh described how she shared some sensitive information with her best friend, only to have her exploit it to attempt to snag her boyfriend.

She admitted that she had planned to get some presents for her boyfriend’s birthday and made the decision to show her best friend the presents.

The girlfriend’s best friend, however, went shopping behind her back and bought everything on the list. She then hurried to give her friend’s boyfriend those gifts for his birthday before the girlfriend had a chance to do the same.

When I showed my bestfriend the list of gifts I planned on getting my man for his birthday and she bought all of the items and gifted it to him before me”, the lady wrote.

Humancentipeach added; ”I got to save my money so thanks I guess😂

