Nigerians are currently grieving the loss of a beautiful woman who tragically passed away.

This stunning lady, who left behind two children and numerous loved ones, is being mourned by those who were acquainted with her.

Her sudden demise has brought sadness to the hearts of many, who remember her as an amiable and affectionate individual.

During this difficult time, friends and family are offering their condolences and cherishing the memories they shared with her.

The pictures of the late woman were posted by @sophy_cindy on TikTok and she captioned it;

“Too hard to believe you are gone, who did you leave your children for?”

Friends and family took to social media to express their sympathy and share memories of the woman they knew and loved.

@user4685570631258 said: “That’s the circle of life, we all will face it one day, know Jesus here before meeting him there. Rip chiamaka.”

@CHEESOM reacted: “Untimely death is not my portion and that of my family Nd loved ones Amen.”

@Lulu said: “I and my family will not die untimely, Rip beauty.”

@Pretty~K8tie $ said: “Was appreciating her beauty only to notice RIP. Rest on Chi.”

@michaelmil94 commented: “Omo this land don chop things and will continue chopping, Rip nne.”

@Jovial Smarty commented: “Hmmm what is really happening to our youths, GOD knows the best, May her soul rest in perfect peace.”

@estherjones462 said: “Untimely death is not my portion and that of my family and loved ones amen.”

Watch the video below: