A cleric named Friday Okeneji has been sentenced to two years in prison by an Akure Magistrate Court for stealing chemical substances valued at N130,000.

Magistrate Damilola Sekoni convicted Okeneji on charges of breaking and entering, as well as theft. The magistrate did offer the convict the option of paying a N100,000 fine instead.

Magistrate Sekoni, while urging Okeneji to reform his ways, advised him to embrace the true Christian virtues of hard work and prayer, as demonstrated by the New Testament Christians in the Bible.

During the proceedings, Okeneji, who pleaded guilty, revealed that he was in dire financial circumstances and needed to raise N150,000 for his mother’s burial scheduled for August.

The crime was committed by the presiding pastor of the Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) in Iwaro Oka Akoko, Ondo State, on July 2, according to the police.