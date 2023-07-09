Regina Daniels, a well-known Nollywood actress, shows off her brand-new jewelry, which is said to be worth 10 million naira.

The mother of two used her Instagram account to flaunt the opulent gold necklace and other beauty items.

Many were dumbfounded by the gold jewelry’s value, which was estimated to be up to 10 million naira.

One of Regina Daniels friend who kept hailing her repeatedly said, “Girl you get mind oh”.

See the post below:

This comes after she was recently honored to visit her billionaire and politician husband, Ned Nwoko’s office space in Abuja where he serves as a Senator.

Meanwhile, Jim Iyke, a seasoned Nollywood actor, has spoken about his failed marriage and the reasons why his wife had left him despite his being an amazing dad to their three children.

During a conversation with Chude Jideowo on his show, the movie actor discussed his previous marriage.