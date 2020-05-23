Nollywood actress, Destiny Etiko laid the remains of her father, Etiko John to rest in a solemn ceremony that held yesterday, May 22nd in her hometown, Eke, Enugu State.

The 30-year-old actress shared a lovely photo of her mom and sister, Angel and praised them for their strength and love as their family is thrown into deep mourning. The curvy actress specially thanked her elder sister for the support she’s got from her all through the burial rites and ceremony.

She wrote: My beautiful sis and my mum ❤️ Thanks you so much darl @angel_emeka I appreciate everything u did for me today sis❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ love u so much 🙏🏻💋❤️ Thanks for coming through swt💋

Destiny also shared more photos from the burial that happened in her father’s compound and with a promise of throwing a much elaborate ceremony once Coronavirus pandemic blows over.

Check out the photos below:

