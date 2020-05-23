Super Eagles star Wilfred Ndidi has opened up on his tough childhood and how he struggled to make a name for himself. The Leicester City player, who just welcomed a baby with his wife shared the stories of his harsh upbringing in a recent interview

“Though we had some ups and downs and trying to meet up with some bills, I was always there for my mum,” “My mum was a food vendor and I supported her by hawking. I don’t regret that because growing up was really tough because it was all about survival. There were no fruits that I didn’t sell.

“I was the market boy and I was known mostly for selling groundnuts because it comes out every season. Just name them – I sold peppers, tomatoes and avocado. We basically sold fruits that came with different seasons. All these were done to survive in the military zone and outside.”

“It was difficult because my dad wanted me to go to school but there was no money,” he continued. “What made it easier for me was that when he was transferred out of Lagos. I had the freedom because when he was around, if I go out to train and he gets home before me, I have to explain where I was coming from. When I tell him I went to play football, I get whooped.

“There was a time I got whooped with a cow skin ‘Koboko’ and it was like a tattoo on my body. I couldn’t wear my shirt because when I put my clothes on, it becomes sticky and it’s painful. It was a military kind of discipline.”

“Growing up, I didn’t get a chance to play more with my peers because they were training in the evenings while the bigger guys were training in the morning. I was training with the bigger guys but just for ten minutes because I was too small,” Wilfred Ndidi added.

“They always put me in when everyone is tired and also for them to be able to give me the training bibs to wash and bring the next day. “My mum kept complaining because I didn’t have the time to wash them because I had to go hawk for her, but before I return, she would have washed them. That was the routine until I left my mum for Nath Boys.”

