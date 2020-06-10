Nigerians have taken to social media platforms to reacts to the news that Dubai based big boy Hushpuppi has been arrested by Interpol and FBI.

A popular medical doctor, Aproko Doctor on Twitter has expressed his excitement over the arrest of Hushpuppi.

If you recall, News broke out yesterday about the arrest of Hushpuppi and his friends by controversial journalist Kemi Olunloyo on her social media pages in Dubai by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

Aporoko Doctor reacting to the news tweeted…..

“I am happy that Hushpuppi has been caught. A lot of young people wanted his levels OF questionable wealth, at least now they know there are consequences”. Did you think his money was legit?

“Wait wait….you mean I should be sad when a criminal has been caught? Come off it jere”. Just because he was your role model does not mean that his actions did not render people useless or even dead. Stop celebrating crime”.

