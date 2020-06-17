According to the reports that have gone viral on social media, a teenage girl has been apprehended alongside her boyfriend for faking her own kidnap in Ogun State.

The report disclosed that 17-year-old girl named Seun Adekunle, was arrested alongside her 25-year-old boyfriend, Basit Olasunkanmi, after her mother, Bukky Adekunle, alerted the police on the 4th of June 2020 that she sent her daughter to Lafenwa market since on the 1st of June 2020 and has not returned since then.

She disclosed further that she received a mysterious call two days later claiming to have abducted the girl and demanding for the sum of N500,000 as ransom.

Mrs Adekunle said the caller warned her not to make the mistake of involving the police if she still needs her daughter alive.

However, a technical and intelligence-based investigation led the police to the hideout where the girl and her boyfriend were hiding and pretending to be with kidnappers.

