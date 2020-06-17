It looks like some of the nuggets being dropped by political critic, Reno Omokri are being applied by some of his followers.
Well, a man recently took to social media to disclosed how he and his girlfriend ended their relationship over Reno Omokri’s tweet.
Reno Omokri in a tweet stressed that the only duty guys owe their girlfriends is courtesy and not footing her bills. He added that if any guy wants to look after a woman it should be his mother.
See also: The only duty you owe your girlfriend is courtesy, you don’t owe her maintenance – Reno Omokri advices men
Below is the tweet by Reno Omokri;
The man shared the screenshot of Reni Omokri’s tweet on Whatsapp and it didn’t go down well with his girlfriend.
He wrote, ”after I posted Uncle Reno tweet about boyfriend and girlfriend on my status, I captioned it “I Stan with Reno”.
See what transpired below;
HOT NOW
- 28-year-old Benue woman allegedly impregnated by her 15-year-old son speaks
- Bobrisky abandons his female genitals, shows up at his father’s birthday as a man (Video)
- Nigerians don’t understand half of it -Bobrisky goes emotional, explains why he dressed like a man
Discussion about this post