‘Dorathy will likely win BBNaija 2020 for obvious reasons”.

Since the introduction and welcoming of the 20 housemates to this year’s episode of the BBNaija themed “Lockdown”. Nigerians never stopped reacting to the selection of the housemates. Criticism and favoritism are already at large from the fans of the popular reality TV show.

Nigerians have started debating on who is likely going home with the whopping sum of N85million grand prize even though its ten weeks to the end of the show. And as expected, fans have started taking sides with their favorite housemate and are deciding already on who is going to be getting their votes.

Amidst all these, one name keeps popping up every now and then. And this name belongs to one of the new housemates, Dorathy. This 24-year-old lady has taken all the attention away from all the other lady housemates obviously because of her physical endowments.

Dorathy Bachor is a 24-year-old entrepreneur from Lagos. She believes she is the only one who should make you smile. Her sassiness will definitely prove to be an asset in Biggie’s house.

Dorathy started getting the attention of the audience when she said she said she will be known for multiple personalities. One of Nigeria’s biggest music producers and an avid user of social media, Don jazzy responded to this with a Tweet that has been going viral and making people share their own opinion of the housemate.

Check out Don Jazzy’s Tweet here.

The different comments made about this beautiful, hot Dorathymakes her a housemate to watch out for as she is pulling a lot of fans to herself most especially from the opposite gender.

See some of the comments from fans about Dorathy:

@RealDreylo “Dorothy no need hustle, that her chest don dey pack votes already.” @Bigtrice “The guys will vote and keep Dorothy in the house for as long as they can for obvious reasons.” @Anaga_banner “Dear @BBNaija, This is a public service announcement. Anyday Dorathy is up for eviction, it will definitely be a Wasted slot because we got her back.”

