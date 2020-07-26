The Big Brother Naija reality TV show is getting all heated up lately as it spice up with controversies as well as entertainment for the audience.
The reality showed observed its first party of the season with Sarz on the beat at the event.
Well, after the First Saturday Night Party in the Big Brother Naija Lockdown House, the housemates in their usual tradition started a game of truth of dare..
The first dare turned out to be a kissing game between Wathoni and TrikyTee.
Wathoni declined and said she’s at liberty to pick whoever male housemate she wants to kiss.
And then Wathoni asked Nengi to help her pick between Kiddwaya and another housemate, Nengi chose Kiddwaya.
Below is the moment Wathoni walked up to Kiddwaya and they both locked lips for 20 seconds.
Watch video below;
Wathoni was dared to kiss any guy #BBNaijia2020 #BBNaija pic.twitter.com/XvI3xfV4my
— Sire Smiley (@sire_smiley) July 25, 2020
