The Ogun State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has ordered a total shut down of church activities including house fellowships, to curb the spread of coronavirus in the state.

The new directive which came on Friday March 27, was passed off in a statement issued by the State Chapter Chairman Bishop Tunde Akin – Akinsanya.

Bishop Tunde Akin – Akinsanya urged Christians to apply the godly wisdom as disclosed in Isaiah 26:20, and stay indoor till the danger coronavirus poses goes away. He also asked church leaders in the state to comply with the directive instituted by the state government.

HOT NOW