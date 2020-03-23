Bauchi state Governor, Bala Mohammed has announced that he is self self-isolating himself after a recent contact with Atiku’s son.

Recall that Atiku Abubakar announces earlier that his son has tested positive for coronavirus.

“My son has tested positive to coronavirus,” Atiku tweeted on Sunday.

“@NCDCGov has been duly informed, and he has been moved to Gwagwalada Specialist Teaching Hospital in Abuja for treatment and management.”

Meanwhile, Bauchi Governor, Bala Mohammed who also recently returned from an official trip in Lagos met with Atiku’s son in the aircraft where they shook hand and exchanged pleasantries.

See the press release from Bauchi government below;

