The covid-19 pandemic is a very serious case but we found something that’s near being serious as the pandemic, and it is the shocking change in Tacha’s skin compared to what’s in her throwback photo. Instagram users have forgotten all about Covid-19 and criticizing Tacha for bleaching this much.

A few days ago, Controversial Big Brother Naija housemate, Natacha Akide, better known as Tacha seems gave us the reason why she is not ready to leave the UK despite the terrifying coronavirus pandemic.

Tacha claims 13 years ago, she was denied a UK visa but today, she is roaming the streets of this same country she was denied a visa to.

According to her, the trip she goes to would be a family one but that is not why we are here today.

Fans are surprised that she looked this dark-skinned thirteen years ago and today, she looks like someone who has peeled layers of her skin off.

HOT NOW