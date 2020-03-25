Yahaya Bello, the governor of Kogi state has denied rumored reports that he tested positive to covid-19. Heshared a video in which he denied claims that he has contracted the novel Coronavirus.

Rumors circulated on social media on Tuesday claiming that the Kogi state governor may have contracted the virus after reports emerged that the Chief of Staff to President Buhari, Abba Kyari, had reportedly tested positive for the vrius. The rumors were fueled by the recent visit of Kyari to Kogi state where he attended the three days prayer for the mother of Governor Bello. Both men met and shook hands at the event.

Yahaya Bello reacted to the rumors in a video he posted on his Facebook page, Bello said he has no COVID-19 and that those who wish for his to test positive for disease will contract HIV. He said he can never have it because God is with him and his mother’s spirit is also with him.

He also stated that the COVID-19 pandemic will end in 21days.

The governor added that all the ”noise” about COVID-19 is political and for financial gain.

There are a lot of lies about COVID. There are a lot of politics about COVID. I am not playing politics with my people’s lives or pretend and steal money because of this so called pandemic. I can assure you that 90% of the noise about COVID is political, economical, financial and material gain. The remaining 10% is the flu” he said

Watch the video he posted below;

Someone should tell Yahaya Bello that It's not muscle. 🤣pic.twitter.com/DdgiiIccgg — AyeMojubar 😷 (@ayemojubar) March 25, 2020

