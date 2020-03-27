The federal government has approved the ministry of youth and sports to use four stadia as well as all NYSC orientation camps in the country, as isolation centres in the fight against coronavirus pandemic.

This was announced in a new statement by the Minister of Youth and Sport, Sunday Dare on Twitter this afternoon. He wrote;

“Mr. President has approved for the Ministry of Youth and Sports to open and make available the stadiums in Surulere Lagos, Ibadan, Abuja and Kaduna as well as our NYSC camps nationwide for use as isolation centers as they are needed. We are in touch with relevant authorities.”

We are in this together. And together we shall overcome. I call on the Youth of Nigeria to be at the vanguard of dissemination of timely and accurate information via social media to Nigerians in their communities. We must ratchet up the awareness campaign for our people.” he wrote