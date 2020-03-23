We reported earlier that the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control has recorded the first Coronavirus Death in the country.

The announcement was made on Monday morning shortly after 5 new cases were confirmed with Lagos being the epicenter in Nigeria with 24 confirmed cases and 9 other cases spread across 3 different states and the Federal Capital Territory.

Details about the person killed as a result of the virus has been released. According to Saharareporters, he is Suleiman Achimugu, a former Managing Director of Pipelines and Products Marketing Company, a subsidiary of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation.

Achimugu, who returned to Nigeria from the United Kingdom two weeks ago, started showing symptoms of the virus last Tuesday, according to findings by SaharaReporters.

He was said to have started exhibiting the symptoms of the virus on Tuesday and the case was reported to the NCDC who took his blood specimen for a test.He tested positive and was evacuated to the specialist hospital, Gwagwalada in Abuja but died while receiving treatment.

According to a reports, his family members are reportedly under quarantine at their home.

A statement from the family issued by Abubakar Achimugu said the deceased had been buried according to Islamic rites.

