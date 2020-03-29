Senator Dino Melaye has taken to social media to warn Nigerians about an epidemic virus in the country which he tagged as “F-Virus”.

Dino Melaye posted a photo on his Instagram page, showing off his powerbike and he accompanied the photo with his research findings on F-Virus.

According to the senator, the virus is worse than the pandemic coronavirus that has killed thousands of people globally. Dino stated that the F-virus is Fear.

Read his Caption …

The F- Virus is worse than Corona. More people are dying of the F- Virus than corona. Recent research shows that many of those dying especially the elderly die b4 they die bc of F- Virus. F virus is FEAR. Lets kill fear..limit what you read and watch. Trust more in God. This is no show off but to ask that we all should be normal and enjoy ourselves even in our confined environment. Fear is evil..imbibe God and self confidence and discard the spirit of fear. Senator Dino MELAYE

