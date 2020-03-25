The covid-19 outbreak in Nigeria has forced some mothers in Abeokuta, Ogun state to troop out with wrappers to pray against the deadly coronavirus.

An eyewitness who was driving along the road recorded the video and shared it on social media, the women are seen parading a highway in just their wrappers tied around their chests.

They beat a drum and sang as they prayed against Covid-19. Soyombo Abayomi said the parade is a “sacrifice to send away coronavirus.”

He wrote: “The mothers in abeokuta, Ogun State came out today for sacrifices to send away Corona virus. may God hear their prayers.”

Nigerians have reacted by slamming the women for not adhering to the rules of social distancing to curb the virus.

Watch the video below.

Coronavirus: Topless women seen properly maintaining social distance as they troop out to pray against the Deadly virus in Abeokuta, Ogun State .#macdanielsblog #CoronaVirusInNigeria #COVID19 #ogunstate #IWillStayAtHome pic.twitter.com/owP6PHanTM — MacDaniel'sBlog (@MacDanielsBlog) March 25, 2020

HOT NOW