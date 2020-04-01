Toyin Lawani wowed in new photos she shared on social media as she gave fans an update on how she’s doing in “mid-quarantine.”
The gorgeous fashion stylist and entrepreneur, who marked her 38th birthday and 20-years of craftsmanship, on March 1st, 2020, shared a jokey upload with fans on wednesday. For the post, she showed her make-up and chest tattoo like she cares less about the coronavirus stay-at-home order was put into place and after.
She captioned the photo;
A lot of people find it so Hard to recognize me without makeup 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
But well I’m prettier without makeup , infact I hate wearing makeup , except I’m forced to for shoots or event 😔 it just ages it’s skin, and I take my skin care routine with @tiannahsglowproducts so seriously ❤️
