A second covid-19 patient has been discharged in Ekiti state. This was made known to the public in a recent announcing by Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State.

Governor Fayemi made this announced on his official Twitter page. He said that the patient was discharged after testing negative for the second time.

“Our second COVID-19 patient tested negative the second time and was discharged from our Infectious Disease Hospital today. While thanking our team for a job well done, the job is not finished. #StayHomeSaveLives. JKF,” Governor Fayemi tweeted

The 42-year-old patient who was said to have contracted the virus in Lagos, was isolated and treated at the isolation centre for 10 days after testing positive for the coronavirus. This brings to two the number of Coronavirus patients that have recovered and discharged.

HOT NOW