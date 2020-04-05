Billionaire business mogul, Femi Otedola has shared new photo to confirm that he fulfilled his 1Billion Naira donation. He posted a photo of the confirmation which was published by the Central bank of Nigeria.

Femi stated that he honored his pledge because his word is his bond. He also called on those who are yet to fulfill their own pledges to make sure they do so.

He wrote;

Matching words with action is the hallmark of Integrity, hence my fufillment of my 1 Billion Naira Donation which has been published above by the Central Bank of Nigeria. My word is my bond and this has always been the bedrock on which my life is based. I salute the other contributors listed above who have honoured their pledge and call on those who are yet to fulfill their own pledges to this noble cause that will undoubtedly save lives …F.Ote💲

