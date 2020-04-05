JJC Skillz has finally reacted after he was rebuked over a video that surfaced on social media which showed that his wife and Nollywood actress Funke Akindele hosted a birthday party for him despite the covid-19 lockdown.

The likes of Naira Marley, Eniola Badmus and many more were spotted at the party despite the lockdown order by the government and the need for social distancing.

JJC has taken to social media to reply critics saying “it’s their data, they can go ahead and rant”.

In a live video, JJC strolled round the estate explaining that all those who attended the party have been in Amen Estate with them. He also added that Eniola Badmus quarantined in the estate and after 14 days, showed no symptoms.

“Eniola Badmus quarantined in one of the houses her and after 14 days, she showed no symptoms” he said.

He also showed Naira Marley’s house and Basket Mouth’s house as proof that nobody from outside the estate attended the party.

Hit play below to watch the video…

It's your data, go ahead and rant – Funke Akindele husband replies y'all bashing him. Says Naira Marley, Eniola Badmus and others have been in the estate with them pic.twitter.com/kWGTh39Lit — Uncle Gift (@gift_adene) April 5, 2020

