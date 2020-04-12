A Nigerian lady who recently lost her husband has cried out over the advances she is getting from his brother barely a month after her husband died. The lady identified as Tina Kalu took to Facebook a few hours ago to recount her experience and ask as Nigerians what to do on how to get out of her current ordeal.
The woman who has barely got over the shock of the death of her late husband of 10years, seems quite confused and is out of options, Read her story below and drop a comment for her.
Hello peeps can you guys help me out here?
My husband died just three weeks ago, we have been married for 10 years and i have a son for him.
We had to postpone the burial because of this coronavirus disease,now my brother in-law is insisting we get married.
Since the first week after my husbands death this man wont let me be. I even at a time dad t sleep with him to satisfy him.He promised he wont make a request if i gave it to him just once .
He offered to foot the bills of my Husband’s burial which is about 5 million naira.
Now i am confused ,is it right for me to marry my brother in-law just few weeks after the death of my husband.
No insults please.
Ok let us drop our views and advice her on what to do.
HOT NOW
Discussion about this post