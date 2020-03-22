Nigerian cross dresser, Idris Okeneye aka Bobrisky has joined in the celebration of Mother’s Day today, 22nd March 2020.
Bobrisky logged on to his social media page on Instagram to mark the day’s celebration. According to him, he is a mother because he cares for others and often put their needs above his.
He wrote, ‘Yes I haven’t given birth yet, But I still wanna wish myself HAPPY MOTHER DAY ! Because I help lot of people daily that I don’t post here. I’m a good listener when people cry on my shoulder. Yes I have my own problem but people who know me knows I can leave my own problem just to see someone else happy. I’m a potential mother.’
Check out the post below;
View this post on Instagram
Yes I haven’t given birth yet, But I still wanna wish myself HAPPY MOTHER DAY ! Because I help lot of people daily that I don’t post here. I’m a good listener when people cry on my shoulder. Yes I have my own problem but people who know me knows I can leave my own problem just to see someone else happy. I’m a potential mother.
HOT NOW
- BBNaija’s Nina Ivy finally shows off her husband’s face as she flaunts her baby bump (Video)
- Jude Ighalo and wife, Sonia heading for a divorce as she reverts to her maiden name
- It shall not be well with you – Actress Olaitan Sugar to ex-boyfriend
Discussion about this post