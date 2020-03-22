Nigerian cross dresser, Idris Okeneye aka Bobrisky has joined in the celebration of Mother’s Day today, 22nd March 2020.

Bobrisky logged on to his social media page on Instagram to mark the day’s celebration. According to him, he is a mother because he cares for others and often put their needs above his.

He wrote, ‘Yes I haven’t given birth yet, But I still wanna wish myself HAPPY MOTHER DAY ! Because I help lot of people daily that I don’t post here. I’m a good listener when people cry on my shoulder. Yes I have my own problem but people who know me knows I can leave my own problem just to see someone else happy. I’m a potential mother.’

Check out the post below;

HOT NOW