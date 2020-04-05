Davido’s fiancee Chioma has been off social media since her baby daddy, Davido broke the news that she tested positive to coronavirus.

We have been eagerly waiting for her to speak on the issue herself and now she has posted a photo on social media for the first time since she tested positive for Coronavirus and got quarantined.

Chioma tested positive for COVID-19 on the 27th of March after Davido hit social media for such revelation.

Davido noted Chioma has been quarantined and was receiving treatment.

Since then, we haven’t heard from Chioma till now. Last night she took to social media to share photos of candies and chocolates Davido’s Manager Asa Asika sent to her.

It seems Chioma is doing well and still chilling even at the isolation centre.

See photo below;

